Acid Attack Burns Four In Jaffarabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Four persons including a woman sustained serious burn injuries in an acid attack by some unidentified persons in Jaffarabad on Tuesday.

Police sources said some unidentified persons entered in the house of the victims and thrown the acid on the family members, reported a private news channel.

The sources said main reason of the acid attack yet to be ascertained as after committing the crime culprits fled away from the scene.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against unidentified culprits.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

