Acid attack case: court extends judicial remand of accused till 29th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended judicial remand of two accused , involved in throwing acid on a transgender, till September 29.

The court directed the police for filing challan of the case as soon as possible.

ATC admin judge conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused-Hamza Saleem and Sohail, amid strict security.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer apprised the court that challan was being prepared and it would be submitted soon.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.

The victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah when the culprits threw acid on her faceand fled.