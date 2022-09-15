UrduPoint.com

Acid Attack Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused Till 29th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Acid attack case: court extends judicial remand of accused till 29th

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended judicial remand of two accused , involved in throwing acid on a transgender, till September 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended judicial remand of two accused , involved in throwing acid on a transgender, till September 29.

The court directed the police for filing challan of the case as soon as possible.

ATC admin judge conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused-Hamza Saleem and Sohail, amid strict security.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer apprised the court that challan was being prepared and it would be submitted soon.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.

The victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah when the culprits threw acid on her faceand fled.

Related Topics

Police September Race Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Int ..

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

4 minutes ago
 HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban ..

HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan hit hardest by climatic change despite l ..

Pakistan hit hardest by climatic change despite low carbon footprint: Musadik M ..

4 minutes ago
 NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in G ..

NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in Gomal Zam Dam

4 minutes ago
 State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for m ..

State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for misleading people: Javed Latif

6 minutes ago
 PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations ..

PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations, Senate body told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.