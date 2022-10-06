Acid attack: Court directs police to file challan

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday directed police to file the challan against accused involved in throwing acid on a transgender

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday directed police to file the challan against accused involved in throwing acid on a transgender.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused - Hamza Saleem and Sohail - amid strict security.

The investigation officer apprised the court, during the proceedings, that challan was being prepared and it would be submitted soon.

However, the court directed the investigation officer to file the challan against the accused as soon as possible.

The court also sought arguments from parties on bail application filed by co-accused Sohail while adjourning the further hearing till October 10.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.

According to details, the victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Saidan Shah, when the culprits threw acid on her face and fled away.