Acid attack-cum- murder accused freed for lack of evidence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Police have released three people suspected in pouring acid on local TikToker that followed her death for lack of evidence.

According to FIR, three people namely Rana Skindar Hayat, Rana Asad Hayat and Rana Asif had thrown acid on 26-year old Nasreen Bibi who used to make Tiktok videos, and his son named Jahanzeb during night hours after breaking into her home on eighth of this month, May. It caused about 80 percent of body of Nasreen Bibi burnt and both of the mother and child were shifted to Nishtar Burn Unit Multan. Where, Nasreen lost battle of her life today in the struggle of life and death.

Police had picked the accused on report of mother of the victim, Naseem Bibi, wife of Zafar Abbas after registering case. The mother accused one of the nominated persons in FIR, Rana Asad Hayat for forcing her daughter to have relationship what the later had always resisted.

The case was registered with sections of terrorism under Anti-terrorism Act. Later, after the death, sections of murder were too included in FIR. However, police declared the three allegedly were involved into the crime as innocent in its investigation and now started searching real culprits of the incident.

Upon contact, police spokesman said it had been working from every direction including visualising cctv footages and decoding call records from mobile phone of the murdered lady.

CCTV alongwith mobile phone of the victim are dispatched for forensic in laboratory of Lahore, while geofencing of the concerned location is conducted, he said.

Condition of Jahanzeb, son of the slain, was improving gradually and he would likely be discharged from the Burn Unit. Parents of the deceased were reported to have expressed satisfaction over on-going police investigation.