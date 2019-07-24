UrduPoint.com
Acid Attack Leaves Two Women, Child Injured In Quetta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Acid attack leaves two women, child injured in Quetta

At least two women and a child received injuries when unknown man threw acids on them at Mengal Abad near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :At least two women and a child received injuries when unknown man threw acids on them at Mengal Abad near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were present at their house as unidentified man entered the house and threw acids on them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they received burn injuries on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

