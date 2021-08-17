Acid attack on animals, FIR lodged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Local police have registered a case against the culprits involved in throwing acid on animals which caused to hurt them critically a week ago at suburban area of Daera Din Panah.

According to police, some unidentified people had thrown acid on buffaloes owned by a peasant named Muhammed Saeed at dark hours of night.

SHO Azeezullah said it was worst of cruelty. Expressing sorrow, the official said he hadn't witnessed such a barbaric incident in entire tenure of his service.

Police registered case on report of Muhammed Saeed and started further investigation.