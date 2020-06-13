Acid Attacker Arrested In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:07 PM
The police arrested a youth involved in attacking a girl with acid on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested a youth involved in attacking a girl with acid on Saturday.
A police spokesman said Komal Bibi of Chak No 219-RB, in an application, to the police said the accused, Irman Shah, threw acid on her when she was going to bazaar.
She received burns and was shifted to the Allied Hospital.
The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused after registering a case.