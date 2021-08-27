Acid Burn conviction rate increased to 17.3 percent since 2014: ASF

UrduPoint.com

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) on Wednesday claimed that the conviction rate criminals perpetrating acid burn case significantly increased from 17.3 percent out of the total registered cases from 2014 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) on Wednesday claimed that the conviction rate criminals perpetrating acid burn case significantly increased from 17.3 percent out of the total registered cases from 2014 to 2019.

The reported cases of acid throwing on women and transgender were recorded 9,541 whereas the victims include 7,431 adults, 32 Children, adding, 211 women were attacked with acid or fire during the year 2021, said the official data provided by ASF available with APP on the status of acid burn cases.

The ASF data noted a decline in Acid throwing cases as in year 2016 and 2017 there were a total of 71 victims of acid attacks whereas in year 2018-2019, 62 cases were related to acid throwing, 11 cases were of fire burn, 4 were about multiple burns and one case was unknown.

Providing the province wise breakdown of the cases, it said some 38 cases of acid throwing were reported from South Punjab, 11 cases were of Central Punjab, one each of Islamabad and Sindh, eight cases were related to Baluchistan and three cases were of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Some 54 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in year 2018 to 2019 whereas 13 cases were prosecuted in the courts, it added.

ASF has been the leading organization that worked for the promulgation and implementation of the Acid and Burn Crimes Criminal Amendment 2011.

ASFP has supported not only a robust monitoring of implementation of the acid and burn crime legislation but also evidence based programming and advocacy for acid and burn crime survivors.

