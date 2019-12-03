Acid Survivors Foundation, Group Development Pakistan hold follow up session for legislation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) in partnership with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) conducted a follow-up session to their successful consultative meeting held in July,

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) in partnership with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) conducted a follow-up session to their successful consultative meeting held in July, taking a next step towards bringing about the tabling and passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Burn Prevention and Rehabilitation Bill 2019 in the KP Provincial Assembly.

The participants of the meeting were parliamentarians, senior government officials (Law Department KP, Social Welfare department KP, Health Department KP, PCSW KP), civil society and lawyers, said a press release issued here.

The aim of this session was to bring relevant stakeholders together to review and fine-tune this important bill and pave the way for its passage into legislation, which would result in ensuring adequate medical, legal and rehabilitation services for burn victims, and enhancing the transparency and accountability of elected representatives.

Recommendations on the drafted bill were presented by ASF, such as the addition/amendment of the definitions of 'corrosive substance', 'victim' and 'interim relief'; and amendments were shared by the Law Department and the Social Welfare Dept KP and were further discussed during this intensive 2-hour session.

As per ASF-Pakistan data, acid violence has decreased by 50% in the country during 2015 and 2016 and the conviction rate for acid attacks was the highest among VAWG cases in the last two years (10%).

Convictions largely entail strong and severe punishment and the fight against acid violence has generated a strong mobilization among civil society networks, policy and law makers, government departments, LEAs, media and human rights institutions.

However despite this, the incidents of acid attacks are still prevalent, and in fact burn attacks by other mean (petrol, fire, chemicals, contact burn etc) are on the rise, as per ASF preliminary data. So far in 2019 from January to October, there have been 30 reported acid and burn attacks, affecting 40 victims in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson ASF Ms. Valerie Khan Yousafzai stated, "We hope to generate the necessary political consensus and institutional commitment to turn a valuable bill into law; we want this government to deliver.

We insist that, with regard to this crucial bill on burn prevention and rehabilitation of burn victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there should be no more talk, only action, he stressed.