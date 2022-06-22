UrduPoint.com

Acid-thrower Arrested In 3 Hours

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Acid-thrower arrested in 3 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Nishatabad police arrested a man within three hours after he allegedly threw acid on his former wife and two kids, on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that Azam Ali Malik of Hussain Abad Ghulam Muhammad Abad area had been enraged by his wife Yasmin Malik (45) getting divorce from him and contracting marriage with another person Farooq about, six months ago.

The woman had been living with her second husband in Mohallah Fazal Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad No.2. In a fit of rage, Azam Ali attacked her with acid on Wednesday and fled. About 70 per cent body of the woman was burnt, whereas two children of the accused including Husnain (12) and Ayesha (16), residing with their mother, were also injured in acid attack.

Rescue-1122 shifted all the victims to Allied Hospital where condition of Yasmin was stated to be critical and the doctors were trying to save her life.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaz took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to ensure immediate arrest of the accused and submit a report at the earliest.

A special team, headed by SHO Nishatabad, conducted 11 raids and succeeded in arresting the accused Azam Ali within three hours of the incident.

The police also registered a case under sections 324 and 336-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Muhammad Waseem, son of the victim Yasmin and accused Azam Ali, and started investigation, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Faisalabad Police Marriage Divorce Wife Man Nasir Women All From

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter ..

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter from flying abroad

1 hour ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

2 hours ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

2 hours ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.