Acid Throwing Case: Woman Admitted To BVH
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Husband threw acid on to his wife's body over some domestic disputes,here in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha on Saturday.
The police spokesperson said that a couple exchange harsh words due to a domestic dispute at their house in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha.
The man identified as Munir became furious and threw acid over body of his wife.The victim was recognized as Sughran Bibi.
A women who received burn injuries has been admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for the treatment .
The police have been conducting investigation into the case.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rajoya Police recover two murdered bodies found in well after suspect’s confession2 minutes ago
-
147th birth anniversary of Iqbal observed in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
AMI Board of governor improves health-care services12 minutes ago
-
Primary school teacher tortured and killed12 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens30 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested in DIKhan32 minutes ago
-
Chashmahi water supply scheme reactivated after 14 years32 minutes ago
-
Sit-in on Parachinar-Peshawar Road ends with successful Jirga42 minutes ago
-
Pro.VC Sindh University, IT student awarded shields on presenting research papers1 hour ago
-
147th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal celebrated1 hour ago
-
Police achieves major success against dangerous criminals in Kacha area1 hour ago
-
Over 137,000 laptops distributed to empower Sindh, Balochistan youth1 hour ago