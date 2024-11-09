Acid throwing case: Woman admitted to BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Husband threw acid on to his wife's body over some domestic disputes,here in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said that a couple exchange harsh words due to a domestic dispute at their house in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha.

The man identified as Munir became furious and threw acid over body of his wife.The victim was recognized as Sughran Bibi.

A women who received burn injuries has been admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for the treatment .

The police have been conducting investigation into the case.

Further investigation was underway.