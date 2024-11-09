Open Menu

Acid Throwing Case: Woman Admitted To BVH

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Acid throwing case: Woman admitted to BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Husband threw acid on to his wife's body over some domestic disputes,here in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said that a couple exchange harsh words due to a domestic dispute at their house in Chak No. 04, Dera Bakha.

The man identified as Munir became furious and threw acid over body of his wife.The victim was recognized as Sughran Bibi.

A women who received burn injuries has been admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for the treatment .

The police have been conducting investigation into the case.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Wife Victoria Man Women

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

30 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

3 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

3 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

5 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

8 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

23 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

24 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

24 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan