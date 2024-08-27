Open Menu

Acid Thrown On Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Acid thrown on woman

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A woman allegedly sustained acid burns following a dispute between close relatives

at Chak 269/EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, the woman, Tasleem Akhtar, in an application submitted

with Sadar Police Station alleged that her brother-in-law Sameer and sisters-in-law Ayesha, Kiran

and Iram had thrown acid on her face, neck and arms.

The police reached the site and arrested the accused while the woman was shifted to

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Burewala SITE Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

2 hours ago
 UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

10 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

10 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

10 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

12 hours ago
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

12 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

12 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

12 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

12 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

12 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan