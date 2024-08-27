Acid thrown on woman

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A woman allegedly sustained acid burns following a dispute between close relatives

at Chak 269/EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, the woman, Tasleem Akhtar, in an application submitted

with Sadar Police Station alleged that her brother-in-law Sameer and sisters-in-law Ayesha, Kiran

and Iram had thrown acid on her face, neck and arms.

The police reached the site and arrested the accused while the woman was shifted to

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.