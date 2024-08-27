Acid Thrown On Woman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A woman allegedly sustained acid burns following a dispute between close relatives
at Chak 269/EB in tehsil Burewala.
According to police sources, the woman, Tasleem Akhtar, in an application submitted
with Sadar Police Station alleged that her brother-in-law Sameer and sisters-in-law Ayesha, Kiran
and Iram had thrown acid on her face, neck and arms.
The police reached the site and arrested the accused while the woman was shifted to
Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
