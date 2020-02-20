UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acid Violence Hurt Women Show Concerns Over Weak Legislation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Acid violence hurt women show concerns over weak legislation

The acid violence stricken women across the country have expressed their reservations over weak legislation and implementation of the existing laws to ensure free and swift justice to curb this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The acid violence stricken women across the country have expressed their reservations over weak legislation and implementation of the existing laws to ensure free and swift justice to curb this menace. According to them, joint efforts are required to introduce new legislations demanded to address this concerning issue besides effective implementation of existing laws to give relief to burn victims and taking the culprits behind the bar needed.

Executive Director, Group Development Pakistan, Valerie Khan said that the best way to empower acid victim survivors is to enact the existing domestic violence bill and other related legislation to stop domestic violence in society.

She stressed the need for access of acid survivals to socio economic support programs besides dissemination of their success stories through media and adopting of a comprehensive approach to make them useful citizens of the society.

She said that passage of the Criminal Law Amendment Act marks a milestone in the history of the country adding she said the major challenge is its effective implementation to further bring down the number of acid attack cases.

She said that there is also a need to improve the legal framework so that other aspects of acid burn violence could be addressed keeping in view the best interests of the survivor, she added.

She said that despite the laws, the perpetrators still go unpunished as the victims' family compromise several times. Their relatives settle the matter with money without realizing that the small amount will never bring their daughter back to normal life.

"At time when a girl is dying, she is asked to pardon these people, but it's still the responsibility of the departments concerned to punish the criminal, which sometimes not happens." Aneesa Khatoon, a social activist said that the public sector departments concerned should be responsible for arranging cosmetic surgery and arranging counseling sessions for them to ensure their active role in the society.

She said that there is also need to manage financial assistance programs for them so that the burn survivals may live their lives with dignity and honour.

When contacted an official from the Human Rights Ministry said that the present government has taken several steps to stop domestic violence and particularly acid throwing incidents. He said that the ministry is committed to fully implement all existing laws to ensure supremacy of law.

He said that the government has also planned several new plans to address the issue by supporting the acid burn survivals and making sure that culprits are arrested soon after the happening of any incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Money May Criminals Women Family Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns from his office

36 minutes ago

Glittering ceremony of PSL 2020 to be held at NSK ..

41 minutes ago

Dacoit killed in encounter in Lahore

1 minute ago

DC Ghotki urges parents to participate in anti-pol ..

1 minute ago

Snowboarders envisage Malam Jabba as potential sit ..

1 minute ago

Finland to Take Part in NATO Drills in Norway in M ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.