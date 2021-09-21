UrduPoint.com

ACJP Recuses To Hear Case Regarding Additional Tax On Pesticide

Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:02 AM

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (ACJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday recused himself to hear case regarding imposition of additional tax on crop pesticides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (ACJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday recused himself to hear case regarding imposition of additional tax on crop pesticides.

A three-member SC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case and referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of a new bench.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agro Zat International, Gujrnawala said that the entire Bandial village buy fertilizers and pesticides from their outlets.

Upon this Justice Bandial remarked that he could not hear this case and another bench would hear the case.

