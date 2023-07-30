Acknowledging brilliance of talented youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Brilliant youth excelling in education and research provide as a backbone for any nation and its economy as they take strides in different arenas of life competing regionally and internationally to develop a strong base.

Their acknowledgment in the form of equipping them with the latest research techniques and gadgets pave the way for them to be compatible with international standards and capture more and more slots at universities abroad.

As many poor students who win laurels in studies were hit by abject poverty and lacking the latest equipment to compete in the world market, therefore the PML-N government has revived the Laptop Scheme for the outstanding students by allocating Rs 10 billion in budget 2023-24.

This amount would be spent to provide 100,000 high-quality latest laptops to talented students of public sector universities studying all degree programs including BS (16 Years), MS/MPhil (18 Years), and PhD under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.

Laptops' share is calculated on an enrollment basis in each degree program as the scheme announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aims at facilitating outstanding students to continue higher studies and earn a respectable living.

"In this era of latest learning techniques, laptops, and smart gadgets have an important role in building a knowledge economy and creating massive job opportunities for youth," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Commenting on the scheme, she informed that the laptop scheme which was halted by the previous PTI government, has been revived with plans to distribute 100,000 laptops among talented students.

"It was a flagship project of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), launched during the government of the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with a vision to empower youth by creating an enabling environment," she added.

She also mentioned the distribution of half a million laptops from 2013-2018 by the then PML-N government keeping in mind the importance of the latest techniques.

"This scheme will improve the quality of science and technology education by increasing productivity and efficiency of students in advanced IT technologies." The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has successfully executed two such schemes in the past by following strict criteria to ensure transparency.

According to an HEC official, the program would benefit the students who are enrolled in any five-year program after June 30, 2018, and before June 30, 2023, while for the four-year program, the students must had been enrolled after June 30, 2019, and before June 30, 2023.

Similarly, students enrolled in a two-year program must be admitted after June 30, 2021, and before June 30, 2023.

For 3.5, 2.5, and 1.5 years programs, the starting admission dates are December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2021, with the end date remaining the same as June 30, 2023 for all three programs.

"Students' eligibility and enrollment status as defined is validated prior to distribution of laptops and only those students who apply timely through an online portal and fulfill specified criteria are awarded laptops," the HEC official said.

"Merit is strictly observed to distribute laptops among students of all degree programs including BS (16 Years), MS/MPhil (18 Years) and PhD." He said, "The students must have secured 70 percent marks in the semester system and 60 percent marks in the annual system." "CGPA/ GPA to percentage conversion shall be governed by the HEC-defined formula. The top meritorious students against the allocated quota of each department/ program are considered for the award of laptops as per their respective quota (year-wise or semester-wise)." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also reiterated that the laptop scheme under the Youth Program had become a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth.

"The scheme would bring a knowledge revolution and create practical opportunities for online employment," he said in a tweet on his Twitter handle. "Today I am pleased to know that by taking advantage from this scheme brilliant male and female students were writing exemplary chapters of success." He remarked that these intelligent students were our asset and they would find him along with them in excelling in different fields of life. "For the youth laptops are a machine but for me it is a mission." Since the government has increased financial allocation for this scheme, it is also distributing laptops purely on merit. The Prime Minister is himself attending the laptop-giving ceremonies across the country to ensure transparency and encourage the brilliant students of the motherland.

"I believe there should be no hindrance in their journey of gaining education and knowledge and touching the sky in their endeavors by exploring new horizons," the PM remarked.

It has been noticed that over the period mushroom growth of educational institutions had deteriorated the education standard within the country, there is also a dire need for the present and the upcoming governments to ensure quality education keeping in view the international standards.

As we are in tough competition with regional as well as international students to capture slots in world-known universities, therefore this sector needs a focused approach to ensuring that our students are also taught our renaissance along with modern knowledge.