ACL cell handed over 57 recovered vehicles to their owners in 2021: SP Cantt.

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Car Lifting (ACL) cell has recovered at least 57 different vehicles that were stolen from various parts of the country and arrested 51 car lifters, said SP Cantt Zunair Ahmed Cheema.

Talking to media persons here Sunday, Zunair Cheema said the recovered vehicles have handed over to their owners after completing legal formalities. He said that the arrested car lifters were allegedly involved in stealing, receiving, fake documents providing and amending chassis number of the engines, adding few of them belonged to Punjab province.

Cheema said that no one would be allowed to take law in hand and the crackdown against car lifting would be continued till the achievement of desired results.