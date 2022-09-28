ACLC recover 13 stolen cars, 6 motorcycles

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan on Wednesday said that the Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has recovered 16 stolen vehicles and 6 motorcycles from Havelian, Donagali and Mangal Police Station and arrested the accused involved in car lifting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan on Wednesday said that the Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has recovered 16 stolen vehicles and 6 motorcycles from Havelian, Donagali and Mangal Police Station and arrested the accused involved in car lifting.

Talking to APP, the DPO said the recovered 13 vehicles included 7 theft and six tampered vehicles where Mehran Car no. 6135/MNA model 2008 was found tampered; Mehran No. 3780/LEF model 2013 tampered; Suzuki Carry No. 786/BH tempered; Honda Civic No. 718/AEG stolen from the jurisdiction of police station at Jamshed headquarters Karachi; car No. 6787/AB Satellite town police station Mirpur Khas Hyderabad; car No. 165/LOX stolen from West police station Karachi; Suzuki Carry No. 312/QE Saddar Town Lahore; motor car XLI stolen from Rawalpindi; motor car Alto No.1277/RLF stolen from Rawalpindi and motor car XLI No.6873/LEH stolen from Sialkot.

He said that we have handed over three tampered vehicles including motor car XLI No.3919, Vigo. No. WX757 and Motor Car No. LEC/6696 to the owners.

Sajjad Khan disclosed that 05 motorcycles were recovered from 03 accused from the limits of Havelian police station where the motorcycle of Adil Malik son of Gulzaman was stolen from Sultanpur and Havelian police while taking action arrested Noorullah and Abdullah sons of Adnan, residents of Dhok Syedan from whose possession the plaintiff's motorcycle and two more motorcycles were recovered.

He said that after arresting Munawar Shah son of Fareed Shah resident of Thorodhok, 01 motorcycle and complete parts of the motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Giving the details of the stolen motorcycles and vehicles from Havelian Sajjad Khan said that three stolen vehicles including 2 Suzuki Carry, and one Mehran, were recovered from the limits of Donga Gali Police station where four accused were arrested including Aristo son of Muqim, Aurangzeb son of Zareen, Sherbaz son of Gulzaman and Amin son of Nowshir, resident of Kohistan, Amanullah son of Minaj resident of Battgram, Ismail son of Taj Muhammad resident of Charsada were arrested and sent to jail.