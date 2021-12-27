UrduPoint.com

ACLC Recovers 57 Stolen Vehicles During Current Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:00 PM

ACLC recovers 57 stolen vehicles during current year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) Peshawar has recovered 57 stolen vehicles in separate actions and arrested several car lifters during the current year.

According to In-charge ACLC, Afzal Khan several car lifters have been arrested during actions in various districts including Peshawar and cities of Punjab.

Likewise, he said accused involved in business of stolen cars, tempering chassis, changing number plates and preparing fake documents of vehicles were also arrested.

He said 57 stolen vehicles were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, adding, drive against car lifters and people who involved in business of stolen vehicles would continue across the province.

He said strict surveillance of car lifters being released from jails and people having contacts with them was also being carried out to identify the gangs of vehicle thieves. The ACLC has also handed over the recovered stolen vehicles to their real owners during the current year.

