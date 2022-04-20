ACM expresses deep grief over fire incident in Meher village

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister (ACM) Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt expressed deep sorrow over the death of innocent people in the fire incident in Faiz Muhammad Chandio village of Meher and assured full cooperation of Sindh Government to the affected families.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident and if any person was found involved in the incident, he would be punished according to law, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Fayyaz Ali Butt said that the opposition was trying to politicize the incident as usual. We know how to serve our people.

Haleem Adil Sheikh should consider why his incompetent captain was fired.

He said that rehabilitation work in the affected village was in full swing.