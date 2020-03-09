UrduPoint.com
ACM-IT Takes Oath, Vows To Protect Wildlife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ACM-IT) for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Monday took oath from newly elected cabinet of Shooter and Hunter Association (SHA) in a prestigious ceremony held here at Jangle Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ACM-IT) for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Monday took oath from newly elected cabinet of Shooter and Hunter Association (SHA) in a prestigious ceremony held here at Jangle Khel.

Addressing the ceremony CM's Adviser Ziaullah Bangash said that provincial government was taking concrete steps to solve the problems of hunters of Kohat district who formed this association first time in the history of the region.

He said we are also rebuilding relationships between hunters and KP Wildlife department for the resolve of existing hurdles in the hunting profession. The members of SHA would be provided support and assistance to participate in provincial and national level competitions, he added.

Dr Hashim Jamshed Bukhari thanked the CM's Adviser Ziaullah Bangash, saying that purpose of the SHA formation is an effort for resolving problems confronted by hunters in the region.

He also vowed that SHA would work for the protection of wildlife and this year wild birds would be released in the game reserves in order to save and increase their breeds.

The newly elected cabinet of SHA comprising on President Dr. Hashim Jamshed Bukhari, Vice President Shahzada Zahir Shah, General Secretary Syed Askar Ali Shah Banori, Joint Secretary Syed Waheedullah Shah, Finance Secretary Syed Zubair Banori, Legal Adviser Zahor Advocate and Press Secretary Jawad Khan besides others related to hunting profession attended the ceremony.

