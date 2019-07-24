UrduPoint.com
ACM Mujahid Visits Polish Armed Forces HQ

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:36 PM

ACM Mujahid visits Polish Armed Forces HQ

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters, PAF news release said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters, PAF news release said.

On arrival, he was received by General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lt. General Jaroslaw Mika while 1st Deputy Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Major General Jan Sliwka and Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola, Inspector Polish Air Force were also present on the occasion.

He was presented the Guard of Honours by a smartly turned out contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

Later on matters of professional interest were discussed.

The Air Chief highlighted the selfless contributions by the Polish officers during the infancy of PAF and acknowledged their role in its development and modernization.

Officials from both countries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and the air forces in particular.

The PAF Chief, later met Marek Lapinski, Deputy Minister of Defence and Major General Dariusz Lukowski, Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Various matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings.

The Air Chief is on an official visit to Poland on the special invitation ofPolish Air Force.

