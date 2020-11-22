UrduPoint.com
Açcountability Process To Continue: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that opposition wants to halt the transparent accountability process in the country but it will never happen.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations from various districts at the Governor's House, he said that government was not afraid of opposition rallies, however, asking them to stay away from rallies due to the risk of corona spike.

He added that main challenge for the country right now was inflation, eradication of corruption and good governance, and not the opposition or its rallies. The country needs solidarity but the opposition was trying to create chaos and Pakistan cannot afford such a situation, he said and asserted that there was no option but to follow SOPs to avoid corona spike.

The Governor said, "Eeven today the Pakistan army and the government are on the same page and all institutions are working together for the development and prosperity of the country." He said that no one else could hold such a large number of rallies like PTI did under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The government was not intimidated by opposition's rallies and the government was very much established and will remain so.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, we were asking the opposition to give up the politics of rallies but if they think that they will overthrow the government through rallies then this was their dream that will never be fulfilled.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was in the interest of the nation that the opposition should refrain from engaging in protest politics. He said that due to the successful economic policies of the government, Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the future of Pakistan is in safe hands.

The government is taking all possible steps to address issues including inflation, he said.

He said, "I am sure that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will rid the country of inflation as well as strengthen the country economically."

