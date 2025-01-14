ACP Celebrate 91st Birth Anniversary Of Renowned Poet Ahmed Faraz
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi celebrates 91st birth anniversary of the renowned Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz at the Josh Malihabadi Library on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi celebrates 91st birth anniversary of the renowned urdu poet Ahmed Faraz at the Josh Malihabadi library on Tuesday.
The ceremony featured renowned poetess Zehra Nigah, scholar Noman ul Haq and Dr Fatima Hassan, who illuminated Faraz's poetry, creative journey and his contributions to literature.
The event commenced with the cake cutting to mark the 91st birthday of Ahmed Faraz. In her presidential address, Zehra Nigah highlighted that people are always eager to learn about the lives of poets. She shared that Faraz's poetry had the power to bring smiles to people's faces and that his works had universal appeal.
She also revealed that Ahmed Faraz's father was a Persian teacher and this influence of Persian language enriched his poetry. Faraz always paid special attention to the artistry and elegance of ghazals, making his poetry resonate with audiences across generations.
Noman ul Haq another key speaker, noted that Ahmed Faraz enjoyed immense popularity among the masses. He emphasized that Faraz's poetry was expansive and transcended boundaries, making it unfair to solely label him as a "poet of women" as it diminished the vastness of his literary contribution.
Dr Fatima Hassan reflected on Ahmed Faraz's poetic journey, revealing that he wrote his first poem at the age of nine. She praised his continuous ascent in the world of poetry, with his works spanning both Urdu and Persian.
She described His poetry was marked by dreams, journeys and a constant creative evolution. The event was well-attended by poetry lovers, including several renowned poets, who came together to celebrate Ahmed Faraz's timeless legacy.
Recent Stories
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
Boy molested, suspect held
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari
Barrister Saif inspects modern academic, construction projects at Darul Uloom Ha ..
ACP celebrate 91st birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz
Cold, dry weather likely across Pakistan with fog in plains
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit t ..
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakis ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district12 minutes ago
-
Boy molested, suspect held38 seconds ago
-
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari40 seconds ago
-
Barrister Saif inspects modern academic, construction projects at Darul Uloom Haqqania41 seconds ago
-
ACP celebrate 91st birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz43 seconds ago
-
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved7 minutes ago
-
STEAM exhibition held to showcase students innovative projects7 minutes ago
-
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage7 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme25 minutes ago
-
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining ministers at Future Mine ..2 hours ago
-
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy2 hours ago
-
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers2 hours ago