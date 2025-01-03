Open Menu

ACP Celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th Birth Anniversary Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:01 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary musician, Nisar Bazmi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary musician, Nisar Bazmi. A special event will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Haseena Moin Hall, 1st Floor, Ahmed Shah Building, where the life and legacy of the maestro will be celebrated, said a press release issued here Friday.

The evening will also feature the book launch of "Kon Yaadon Ko Zanjeer Pehnayega" by Tanveer Ahmed Afridi, which is about Nisar Bazmi's remarkable journey.

The event will be graced by the presence of renowned personalities from the music and entertainment industry, including Ikhlaq Bashir, Humaira Channa, Tanveer, Roz Mary, Waheed Khayal, Arusa Ali, Faisal Latif, Shabana Qaiser, Sadaf Muneer, Zubair Yousafi, and Arif Ansari, who will add to the charm of the evening with their performances.

In addition, the event will be attended by President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, and well-known actor Mustafa Qureshi, alongside other notable figures from the film and showbiz industry.

