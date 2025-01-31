ACP election to be held on February 2

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 11:34 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Caretaker President of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Larkana, Mushtaq Tunio Friday said the elections of the council will be held on February 2, 2025.

He said that elections are held in the ACP after every two years, this time, 30 candidates are participating in the elections for 14 posts of the governing body for the year 2025-26.

He said Fahad Jagirani has been appointed as the Election Commissioner for the ACP elections.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commissioner, the symbols alloted to Shah Latif People's Cultural Panel (peacock), Shaheed Rani and Bhittai Art and Literature Panel (tree), Independent candidate for Vice President Dilbar Shah Abro (star) and Independent candidate for Secretary Zhoor Sheikh (flower).

He further informed that around 790 voters will exercise their right to vote in the elections.

The caretaker president further said that security arrangements will be made foolproof on the polling day. In this regard, 40 personnel including ladies police will be deployed for security. While 6 booths will be set up at the polling station for the convenience of voters, CCTV cameras will also be installed for monitoring.

During the polling process, no voter will be allowed to bring mobile phones inside the polling station. To exercise the right to vote, the voter must have an Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana card or identity card.

