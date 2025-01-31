ACP Election To Be Held On February 2
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 11:34 PM
The Caretaker President of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Larkana, Mushtaq Tunio Friday said the elections of the council will be held on February 2, 2025
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Caretaker President of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Larkana, Mushtaq Tunio Friday said the elections of the council will be held on February 2, 2025.
He said that elections are held in the ACP after every two years, this time, 30 candidates are participating in the elections for 14 posts of the governing body for the year 2025-26.
He said Fahad Jagirani has been appointed as the Election Commissioner for the ACP elections.
According to the notification issued by the Election Commissioner, the symbols alloted to Shah Latif People's Cultural Panel (peacock), Shaheed Rani and Bhittai Art and Literature Panel (tree), Independent candidate for Vice President Dilbar Shah Abro (star) and Independent candidate for Secretary Zhoor Sheikh (flower).
He further informed that around 790 voters will exercise their right to vote in the elections.
The caretaker president further said that security arrangements will be made foolproof on the polling day. In this regard, 40 personnel including ladies police will be deployed for security. While 6 booths will be set up at the polling station for the convenience of voters, CCTV cameras will also be installed for monitoring.
During the polling process, no voter will be allowed to bring mobile phones inside the polling station. To exercise the right to vote, the voter must have an Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana card or identity card.
Recent Stories
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support
Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan
ACP election to be held on February 2
AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 3
Gaza health needs 'immense': WHO
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Ri ..
FIA arrests human trafficker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support2 minutes ago
-
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan44 seconds ago
-
ACP election to be held on February 245 seconds ago
-
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determin ..53 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive53 minutes ago
-
Vice Chairman of BBoIT visits PPPA1 hour ago
-
Commissioner emphasizes for timely completion of development projects1 hour ago
-
SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teacher BPS-16 Mirpurkhas Region1 hour ago
-
Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court1 hour ago
-
Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminals1 hour ago