ACP Holds Art Exhibition Titled "Hundred Heroes" To Pay Tribute To Our Famous Personalities
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the Sindh Culture Department Government of Sindh, and the Visionary Art Alliance collaborated to organized an exhibition titled "Hundred Heroes," at Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the Sindh Culture Department Government of Sindh, and the Visionary Art Alliance collaborated to organized an exhibition titled "Hundred Heroes," at Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery. Artist Saher Shah Rizvi paid tribute to 100 notable personalities from various fields in Pakistan through her artwork.
The exhibition was inaugurated by the Provincial Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who was accompanied by the artists Saher Shah Rizvi and Farrukh Shahab.
The minister praised Saher Shah, highlighting her reputation as a prominent artist he said that she painted Sindhi Ajrak in each of her artworks, displaying heroes. He emphasized the gathering of Sindh's culture at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery and encouraged young people to engage in cultural exchange programs.
He expressed his belief that art can convey messages of love and peace amid the existing discord in the country and commended Saher Shah Rizvi for her efforts to promote peace through her work. He also mentioned plans to promote young artists through talent hunts.
Saher Shah Rizvi shared that she had been working for the past five years to celebrate our heroes and expressed gratitude to the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for their support. She emphasized that art serves as the sole medium for future generations to learn about these heroes. Notably, this is the first time that portraits of all these heroes have been collectively showcased in Pakistan.
The exhibition featured portraits of numerous iconic figures, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Fatima Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Major Aziz Bhatti (Shaheed), Zia Mohyeddin, Arfa Syeda Zehra, Saadat Hasan Manto, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Bulleh Shah, Sachal Sarmast, Pakistan's first fighter pilot Maryam Mukhtiar, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen, Noor Jehan, Alan Fakir, Parveen Shakir, Jaun Elia, Talat Hussain, Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, Imdad Hussaini, Amar Jaleel, singer Nazia Hassan, General Hosh Mohammad Sheedi Qambrani, Allama I. I. Kazi, Roohi Bano, Noori, Nadeem Sarwar , Arfa Karim, Muneeba Mazari, Allah Bakhsh Soomro, among others.
