ACP Holds Inauguration Ceremony Of "Zindagi Hai Pakistan" Programme

The inauguration ceremony of the programme "Zindagi Hai Pakistan" was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, with Administrator, Karachi Municipal Corporation Laeeq Ahmed as the chief guest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The inauguration ceremony of the programme "Zindagi Hai Pakistan" was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, with Administrator, Karachi Municipal Corporation Laeeq Ahmed as the chief guest.

This programme was organized in collaboration with Tahafuz-e-Saqafat Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi was taking steps for the promotion of art and culture, but now the Arts Council has come to this side of nature, colors, and fragrance, which is a pleasing thing and the KMC will extend all possible cooperation to make it possible.

These views were expressed by the Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the program "Zindagi Hai Pakistan" held at Karachi Arts Council.

He said that when we get tired of social abuse, art and culture feel like a breath of fresh air.

He said that "Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is launching a tree-planting campaign in the city for which civil society and welfare agencies are cooperating with us. KMC's own nursery has produced 70,000 plants for the campaign and this year one lac plant will be planted in this city approximately" Ahmed added.

Addressing the event, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the program was organized to highlight the identity of Pakistan. This program is of great importance, especially in the cities like Karachi so that the citizens could relieve themselves for some time from the commercial complexes, he said.

He said that "We were born in Karachi and are serving Karachi because people are known for their cities.

He further said that all the progress being made in the Arts Council is the result of the hard work and efforts of our colleagues. We hope the administrator Karachi will perform his duties well for the development of this city". said, Ahmed Shah.

Organizer Adil Zafar Khan said that President Arts Council Ahmed Shah is the identity of this city. When there was terror in the country, Ahmad Shah revived cultural activities to bring peace.

The hockey match will be played on February 27 at the Hockey Stadium. 3 different Mushairas will be held at three different locations in Karachi, while an exhibition of paintings and photography will be organized at the Arts Council