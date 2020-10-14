ACP honours prominent poet Amjad Islam Amjad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :'We have lost our values by imitating the western culture,' said Amjad islam Amjad, a well-known writer, and poet at an event held in his honor at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

He said, "Any kind of engagement could never take me away from poetry.' Appreciating the work of Amjad Islam Amjad, the Karachi Arts Council organized a function to pay tribute to him. Speaking on the occasion, Amjad Islam Amjad said that the tragedy is that our children cannot even write their Names in urdu.

The children are being taught that development can only be achieved through English Language.

"Unfortunately our film industry has never been given industry status" he added.

Amjad Islam Amjad also recited his famous ghazals and poems for the audience.

Addressing the function, President Arts Council said that people like Amjad Islam Amjad are abeacon of light. His presence is an honor for us. It is the duty of all of us to welcome such literary personalities and encourage them.

The event was attend by Munawar Saeed, Talat Hussain, Writer Haseena Moin and many others.