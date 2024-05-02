ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and the Honorary Consulate General of Mongolia joined hands to orchestrate a mesmerizing cultural event titled "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients" here Thursday. "Echoes of the Ancients" showcased performances rooted in Mongolia's ancient cultural and traditional music

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and the Honorary Consulate General of Mongolia joined hands to orchestrate a mesmerizing cultural event titled "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients" here Thursday. "Echoes of the Ancients" showcased performances rooted in Mongolia's ancient cultural and traditional music.

A large number of enthusiasts, including President Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Munkhtushig Consul Minister of Mongolia, Nadeem Khalid, Honorary Consul General of Mongolia, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ishtiaq Baig, Sheema Kermani and many other admirers witnessed the event. Before commencing the program, President Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah extended a warm welcome to the representatives of the Mongolian consulate, expressing delight at Mongolian artists performing in Pakistan for the first time, which he deemed as a promising endeavor.

He emphasized that such cultural programs strengthen the cultural bonds between Pakistan and Mongolia, fostering the promotion of national heritage in both countries.

He also mentioned plans for an International Theatre Festival to be held in September and October, urging Nadeem Khalid to involve Mongolian theatre groups in the festival.

Munkhtushig highlighted the profound ties between Pakistan and Mongolia since 1962. He described Mongolia as a land of Asian and Chinese art, culture, and Idyllic mountains.

He expressed gratitude to President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah for promoting Mongolian culture in Pakistan, stating that it is a pleasure for Mongolian artists to present their folk music for the first time in Pakistan.

He believed that such performances showcase the richness of their culture and facilitate better understanding between Pakistan and Mongolia. In a heartwarming gesture of cultural exchange, President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, presented a bouquet to Mr. Munkhtushig, Consul Minister of Mongolia, on behalf of the ACP, Karachi.