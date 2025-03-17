Open Menu

ACP Hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat In Celebration Of Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi’s Women Empowerment Committee organized Mehfil-e-Naat in celebration of the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi’s Women Empowerment Committee organized Mehfil-e-Naat in celebration of the holy month of Ramazan.

Event was held at Haseena Moin Hall. Chairperson Women Empowerment Committee, Chand Gul Shah, Governing Body member Huma Mir, renowned poetess Sabin Saif, and a large number of female Naat Khawans graced the event.

On this occasion, Chairperson Women Empowerment Committee, Chand Gul Shah, expressed her gratitude. She said that All women have presented beautiful naats in the service of our beloved Prophet.

I am grateful to all of you for participating in this blessed gathering.The naats presented here have been a beautiful addition to our listening experience.

She further added, "Organizing such events provides us a wonderful opportunity to capture the blessing of Ramadan.

Mehfil-e-Naat featured performances by prominent Naat reciters, including Fatima Hasan, Sana Ali, Uroosa Ali, Farhana Owais, Shazia Kauser, Shabana Kauser, Iffat Shahid, Rizwana, Mona Naiz Baloch, Rabia Fareedi, Sabin Saif, Huma Kanwal, Shahida Israr, Ilmas Nayyab, Hina Rizwan, Umaima, Anmol Khan, Yasmeen Waheed, Fauzia Bashir, Shazia Khalid, Huma Naz, Irm Fatima, Zahida Abid Kauser Abbas, Shahnaz Rizvi, and Anum Qasim. These women beautifully expressed their reverence and devotion by presenting flowers of love and praise to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

