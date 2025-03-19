ACP Hosts Iftar Dinner In Honor Of Journalists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a grand Iftar and dinner at Jaun Elia Lawn in honor of journalists on Wednesday, with a large number of media professionals in attendance
President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with members of Governing Body, welcomed the journalists and expressed gratitude for their overwhelming participation. In his address.
During the event, President APC Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah mentioned that there was an objection in Arts Council's constitution regarding why journalists are members of Arts Council. In response, we clarified that journalists who serve culture and introduce art and creativity to the world deserve to be members of Arts Council.
Iftar and dinner event was attended by various notable figures, including Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro, President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili, Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Farooqui, Resident Director Arts Council District Central Bashir Khan Sadozai, Huma Mir, Abdullah Sultan, Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr. Ayuob Shaikh, and other members of Governing Body. A large number of representatives from electronic, print, and digital media.
