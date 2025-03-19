Open Menu

ACP Hosts Iftar Dinner In Honor Of Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM

ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a grand Iftar and dinner at Jaun Elia Lawn in honor of journalists on Wednesday, with a large number of media professionals in attendance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a grand Iftar and dinner at Jaun Elia Lawn in honor of journalists on Wednesday, with a large number of media professionals in attendance.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with members of Governing Body, welcomed the journalists and expressed gratitude for their overwhelming participation. In his address.

During the event, President APC Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah mentioned that there was an objection in Arts Council's constitution regarding why journalists are members of Arts Council. In response, we clarified that journalists who serve culture and introduce art and creativity to the world deserve to be members of Arts Council.

Iftar and dinner event was attended by various notable figures, including Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Nisar Khuhro, President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili, Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Farooqui, Resident Director Arts Council District Central Bashir Khan Sadozai, Huma Mir, Abdullah Sultan, Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr. Ayuob Shaikh, and other members of Governing Body. A large number of representatives from electronic, print, and digital media.

Recent Stories

Lucky draw held at Governor House

Lucky draw held at Governor House

3 minutes ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements o ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

1 minute ago
 ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

1 minute ago
 Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

1 minute ago
 MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to ..

MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to appreciate artist Azeem’s a ..

1 minute ago
 Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Ran ..

Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

16 minutes ago
 Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall colla ..

Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed

14 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik

14 minutes ago
 Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19t ..

Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary

14 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan