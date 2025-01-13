Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launch of novelette "Zaib-un-Nisa Intizar Mein Hai" by renowned broadcaster, TV artist, and writer Neelofar Abbasi at Haseena Moin Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launch of novelette "Zaib-un-Nisa Intizar Mein Hai" by renowned broadcaster, tv artist, and writer Neelofar Abbasi at Haseena Moin Hall.

The event was chaired by Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, and attended by President Arts Council of Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Qasim Jalali, Zaheer Khan, Akhlaq Ahmed, Iqbal Latif, Saadia Rashid, Azra Rasool, Neelofar Abbasi, Maqsood Yousafi, and Sohail Shams, who all shared their thoughts during the event.

In his presidential speech, Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui stated that such an event is rare, and this is all thanks to Neelofar Abbasi.

He shared that Neelofar had no initial connection with literature; she was a student of science.

It was Qamar Ali Abbasi who honed this diamond. Qamar Abbasi was a great creative figure, and we must pass on our civilization to future generations.

He further mentioned that the novelette has brought the past to life before our eyes. According to the theme, "Zaib-un-Nisa Intizar Mein Hai" is a significant work, as many have faced similar challenges in difficult times. He congratulated Neelofar on this remarkable novelette.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah highlighted that achieving fame while maintaining respect is not an easy task. Neelofar Abbasi's book sends a strong message that women are not weak. She has worked extensively in radio and television.