ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) here on Monday hosted the Flamenco musical concert 'Cante Jondo' .

The musical concert was attended by Consul General of Spain Ghouse Akbar, Spanish Ambassador Jose Antonio de Ory and other famous personalities of showbiz, according to a communique here.

Special Musician, Valencia Jose said this was my first performance in Pakistan.

"I am very happy to perform here. Pakistani food is so delicious and I am also thankful for your appreciation. I hope you will like my performance," he said.