ACP Karachi Announces "Live Music Aid Concert 2022" To Help Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has announced the "Live Music Aid Concert 2022" to help the flood victims, in which Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig, Raamis Ali, and other famous singers of the country will awaken the magic of their voices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has announced the "Live Music Aid Concert 2022" to help the flood victims, in which Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig, Raamis Ali, and other famous singers of the country will awaken the magic of their voices.

This is an effort of the ACP Karachi and singers that will play an important role in dealing with the flood situation in the country, said the statement released here on Monday.

The concert will be held on 2nd October 2022 at Karachi Gymkhana while all the proceeds from the concert will be donated to flood-affected families.

Concert tickets can be easily purchased from Karachi Gymkhana, ACP, Karachi, and at Ticketwala.pk.

