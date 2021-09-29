ACP Karachi holds launching of book "Subha ka Ujala"

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized launching of a novel "Subha ka Ujala" written by Farhana Zuberi in the Haseena Moin Hall here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized launching of a novel "Subha ka Ujala" written by Farhana Zuberi in the Haseena Moin Hall here.

Rehana Roohi, Khalid Moin, Auj-e-Kamal, Sabeen Yusuf, Shakeel Khan, Rizwan Jaffer were among the guest speakers, presided by Prof. Sahar Ansari, said a statement on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Sahar Ansari said, "Our era is moving away from books, in such a situation Farhana Zubair's book book will be a guide for the people and they will understand that living the life without the values is not of any worth".

Rehana Roohi while sharing her remarks said Farhana Zubair's book was an amazing work for readers which she did with patriotism.

Auj Kamal said just as a poet's thoughts needed to be read instead of his statements,likewise a character also needed to be read to know the thoughts of a prose writer.

Concluding the event, the author of the book paid gratitude to the president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Chairman library committee Iqbal Lateef and all the guest speakers.