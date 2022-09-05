ACP Karachi organizes Mini Thesis Show 2022 of Arts Council Institute of Art, Craft

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a three-day "Mini Theses Show 2022" based on the communication design of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts at the Art Gallery of Ahmed Shah Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a three-day "Mini Theses Show 2022" based on the communication design of the Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts at the Art Gallery of Ahmed Shah Building.

In the thesis show, the great creations of 8 students of communication designers were exhibited.

Communication design, unusual projects, and initiatives reflecting different aspects of life were presented, said the statement released here on Monday.

Among the students who participated in the third thesis show, Nazeef Sheikh, Khawaja Mubasher Saeed, Asad Ali, Sachin Ramji, Zeenat Soomro, Akash Kumar, Saira Iqbal, and Fiza Fatima showcased their art through photography and documentary on various topics.

It should be noted that the third mini theses show would continue till September 7 from 10 am to 6 pm.