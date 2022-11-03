UrduPoint.com

ACP Marks 145th Birth Anniversary Of Sultan M. Shah Aga Khan III

Published November 03, 2022

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Burushaski Research Academy organized a grand ceremony in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III at ACP's auditorium-II here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Burushaski Research academy organized a grand ceremony in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III at ACP's auditorium-II here on Thursday.

Among the speakers, Chief Guest Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Farooqui, Lecturer Pakistan Studies, urdu University, Syed Minhaj Mousavi, Director Clinical Science Division Hamdard Laboratories Dr. Hanan (Alig), Chairperson Department of Urdu, University of Karachi Dr. Uzma Farman, Advisor Burushaski Research Academy Shahnaz Hanzai, Mushir Burushaski Research Academy and Assistant Professor Aga Khan Dr. Rubina Barolia and Fida-e-muk were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

On the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that Sultan Muhammad Shah understood the importance of education from the first day and created awareness for both male and female education.

He said that apart from rendering great services for the prosperity of the Indian subcontinent, Sultan Muhammad Shah also played an important role in world politics and advocated the rights of the Muslims of the subcontinent at a high level.

Arts Council Secretary Ejaz Farooqui said that Sultan Muhammad Shah rendered unparalleled services for the education and development of Ummah and he has done a great favor to Pakistan.

Fida-e-muk said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is a leading institution which is in the forefront for the promotion of knowledge and literature. A bouquet was presented along with traditional gifts and a cake was also cut.

