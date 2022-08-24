UrduPoint.com

ACP Organizes 'Azadi Alami Mushaira'

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ACP organizes 'Azadi Alami Mushaira'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence in Haseena Moin Hall here.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, noted poets from all over the world, including from different cities of Pakistan, participated online.

Sabir Zafar, Ajmal Siraj, Nasira Zuberi, Ahmed Salman, Rehana Rohi, Saeed Sadhu, Aqeel Abbas Jafri participated in the Mushaira. While Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad), Shahida Hasan (Canada), Ishrat Afrin (USA), Hamida Shaheen (Lahore), Ahmed Attaullah (Azad Kashmir), Akhtar Usman (Islamabad), Uzmi Jaun (Sabi), Nasser Ali Syed (Peshawar) participated online.

All the poets read their poetry with full of love for the country.

A large number of participants were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Canada Independence Haseena Moin Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Love

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.