ACP organizes 'Azadi Alami Mushaira'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence in Haseena Moin Hall here.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, noted poets from all over the world, including from different cities of Pakistan, participated online.

Sabir Zafar, Ajmal Siraj, Nasira Zuberi, Ahmed Salman, Rehana Rohi, Saeed Sadhu, Aqeel Abbas Jafri participated in the Mushaira. While Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad), Shahida Hasan (Canada), Ishrat Afrin (USA), Hamida Shaheen (Lahore), Ahmed Attaullah (Azad Kashmir), Akhtar Usman (Islamabad), Uzmi Jaun (Sabi), Nasser Ali Syed (Peshawar) participated online.

All the poets read their poetry with full of love for the country.

A large number of participants were present on this occasion.