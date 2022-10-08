UrduPoint.com

ACP Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized a session about Breast Cancer awareness here at the ACP.

The Talk Show Committee of the ACP conducted this session at to create awareness about the breast cancer, in which the Vice Chairperson of the talk show committee, Dr.

Hina Ambreen Tariq, and the women members of Arts Council participated in the session.

The ACP will also organize a breast cancer awareness session and clinic every Saturday in the month of October, in which all female members of the Arts Council can participate.

