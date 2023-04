ACP organizes Mehfil e Milad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Halqa-e-Fikro Nazar organized "Mahfil Milad-ul-Nabi" at Hasina Moin Hall.

Professor Dr. Sajda Parveen gave a special speech on the virtues of Ramazan.

Almas Nayab, Noreen Afzal, Sana Ali, Naila Sami, Hafsa Baloch, Anmul Khan, Azizuddin Khaki, Tahir Sultani, Hafiz Zakauddin, Huma Kanwal, Kashf Anwar and Sahibzada Syed Moin Farid presented Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him) while engineer Muhammad Faizan Khan performed the duties of Moderator.

In the end, Shahida Khursheed Kanwal, the chairperson of the Halqa-e-Fikro Nazar thanked all the attendees.