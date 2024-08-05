ACP organizes pictorial exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsal

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on “Youm-e-Istehsal Jammu and Kashmir “at the Haseena Moin Hall to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on “Youm-e-Istehsal Jammu and Kashmir “at the Haseena Moin Hall to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Monday.

The exhibition focused on the atrocities and severe human rights violations occurring in IIOJK, drawing significant public attention.

Sindh Minister of Sindh for Information, Labour & Human Resources Saeed Ghani inaugurated the event as the chief guest while President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, and the Resident Director of District Central, Bashir Sadozai were also along with him.

In his address, Saeed Ghani expressed his views, stating that Palestine and Kashmir are two regions where people are subjected to extreme oppression and cruelty.

He highlighted that since August 5, 2019, a new wave of oppression began when India revoked IIOJK's special status.

The photographs displayed show elder, children, and youth resisting these atrocities, creating a historical narrative of resilience.

He emphasized that the struggle in Kashmir continued and aimed to remind the people of Kashmir that every child in Pakistan stands with them.

He also criticized the silence of major global powers on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, warning that continued oppression could hinder world peace.