ACP Organizes Prayer Ceremony On Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 08:58 PM

ACP organizes prayer ceremony on Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthday

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized a prayer ceremony on the occasion of the 62nd birth anniversary of renowned actor and legendary comedian Omar Sharif at Jaun Elia Lawn

President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Members of Governing Body, Omar Sharif's family, and a large number of artist community including well-known actors Talat Hussain, Sajid Hassan, Raf Lala, Zakir Mastana, Salomi, Naeema Garaj, and a large number of fans were present.

Speaking at the event, President ACP M. Ahmad Shah said that he had a forty-year-old relationship with Omar, today everyone is together for ages, Omar Sharif in his last days give him the responsibility of his son.

He said that Omar's fans all over the world were crying when he left.

Omar Sharif's son Jawad Omar said that people love their father very much. The love of so many people is with him. He will fulfill the work that his father has left, he said. He said that the President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah stood by us in difficult situations.

He thanked Ahmed Shah and the artist community.

Omar Sharif's birthday cake was cut on this occasion while an Iftar dinner was also arranged for the participants by the Arts Council.

