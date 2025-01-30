Open Menu

ACP Pays Musical Tribute To Renowned Guitarist Afaq Adnan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a musical event to paid tribute to the renowned guitarist Afaq Adnan on his first death anniversary.

The event took place at Jaun Elia Lawn, where a large number of Adnan's students, colleagues, and admirers gathered to honor his memory.

The event featured outstanding performances by various artists, including ACMA The Band, Sounds of Kolachi, Arman Rahim, Ahsan Bari, Faraz Anwar, Shams-ul-Arifeen, Shahid Rahman, Imad-ur-Rehman, Zaib, Russell D'Souza, Jambroz, Mustafa Baloch, Ahmer Mustafa, Muhammad Zubair, Muneeb Khan, Muzammil, and Mohsin Ali.

Renowned singer Arman Rahim expressed his sentiments, stating that Afaq Adnan may no longer be among us, but he will always live in our hearts.

He further praised Adnan as not just a great friend but also an exceptional mentor, describing him as a university of music in himself.

The event became even more mesmerizing as musicians performed some of Afaq Adnan's most famous compositions, leaving the audience enthralled.

The audience deeply appreciated the performances and celebrated the late guitarist's contributions to the music industry.

