Open Menu

ACP Pays Tribute To Renowned Actor Ayaz Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM

ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Stage Show Committee organized a ceremony to pay tribute to renowned actor Ayaz Khan at Jaun Elia Lawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Stage Show Committee organized a ceremony to pay tribute to renowned actor Ayaz Khan at Jaun Elia Lawn.

The ceremony began with the presentation of a showreel highlighting Ayaz Khan’s artistic career capturing the hearts of the audience.

Distinguished personalities graced the occasion, including, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad

Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Khan, Dr. Huma Mir, Iqbal Latif, Saadat Ali Jafri, Shehzad Raza Naqvi, Amjad Shah, Ahmed Arsalan, Islahuddin, Kashif Khan, Salomi, Khalid Zafar, Babar Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Shehki, Ali Gul Mallah, Ali Raza, Ayub Khoso, Ghazali Javed, Saleem Iqbal, Faisal Qazi, Sharafat, Iqbal Shah, Saleem Javed, and Rauf Lala. Nouman Khan was the moderator of the event. President Muhammad Ahmed Shah lauded Ayaz Khan remarkable contributions to the field, emphasizing his ability to spread Joy and laughter among audiences.

Ayaz Khan has been a beacon of light in the entertainment industry for decades, bringing smiles to countless faces remarked Shah.

He also highlighted that his relationship with Ayaz Khan was four decades old. Ayaz Khan is a member of the governing body. Being an actor does not mean you are not decent or cultured. Ayaz bhai’s acting does not seem like acting.

He has always shown love to everyone. None of us has ever come from another planet. Arts Council belongs to the

artists. He revealed that there was no institution for artists in Pakistan. Those who come after migration established this institution.

All big personalities including Z.A Bukhari used to come here. I am grateful to whoever has worked for this institution since 1999. Ahmad Shah further said that hatred can be eliminated with love.

I remember all the good things. Amjad Shah credited Ahmed Shah for the vibrancy of the Arts Council, bringing together writers, artists, and poets under one roof.

He lauded Ayaz Khan for excelling in both scriptwriting and stand-up comedy while maintaining cultural decorum in his

performances.

Dr. Huma Mir shared her admiration after watching the showreel, which encapsulated many fond memories of Ayaz Khan career. She also expressed her admiration for Khan's ability to effortlessly evoke laughter, noting the challenge of making people laugh in a world often inclined towards sadness.

Chairman of the Stage Show Committee, Saadat Ali Jafri, praised Ayaz Khan for his unique acting style and long-standing contribution to the arts. My association with Ayaz Khan is fifty years old.

I pay tribute to his services and thank everyone who helped make this event possible Jafri said. Ayaz Khan expressed gratitude towards the Arts Council for keeping the spirit of artists alive.

He thanked the President and everyone present for honouring him. An artis’s true identity lies in their character.

Arts Council has initiated a commendable tradition of paying tribute to artists during their lifetime, for which I

am grateful to the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Muhammad Ali Rauf Lala Ayub Khoso Huma Mir Kashif Khan Event All From Industry Love Sad

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands

17 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain

26 minutes ago
 Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

8 minutes ago
 DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bil ..

DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery

8 minutes ago
 KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill dev ..

KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH

8 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day h ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China

8 minutes ago
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small In ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements ..

Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health

6 minutes ago
 QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: S ..

QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar

6 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l ..

Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..

6 minutes ago
 Call to collective conscience of world to help chi ..

Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan