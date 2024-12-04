Open Menu

ACP Showcases Exhibition “Pakistan’s Master Painters From Karachi” As Part Of Almi Urdu Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM

ACP Showcases exhibition "Pakistan's Master painters from Karachi" as part of Almi Urdu Conference

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an exhibition of Pakistan’s Master painters from Karachi was held at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery as part of the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference-Jashan-e-Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an exhibition of Pakistan’s Master painters from Karachi was held at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery as part of the 17th Aalmi urdu Conference-Jashan-e-Karachi.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah on wednesday.

The exhibition featured rare artworks by Ahmed Pervez, A. R. Nagori, Qudsia Nisar, A. S. Nagi, Eqbal Mehdi, Abdul Hayee, Mansoor Rahi, Sadequain, Murtaza Bashir, Hajra Mansoor, Bashir Mirza, Ozzir Zubi, Naheed Raza, Wahab Jaffar, Kebriya, Sardar Muhammad, Mansoor Saleem, A. islam, Mansoor Aye, G. Mustafa, Ismail Gulgee, Laila Shahzada, Mirza Sajjad Hussain, Hanjra, and Rabia Zuberi.

