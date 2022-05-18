UrduPoint.com

ACP Spanish Consulate Jointly Organize "Flamenco", Special Cultural Dance Of Spain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 02:41 AM

ACP Spanish Consulate jointly organize "Flamenco", special cultural dance of Spain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Honorary Consulate of Spain jointly organized a special cultural dance of Spain "Flamenco" in AC Auditorium-I.

The concert was attended by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Members Governing Body, the Ambassador of Spain; Deputy Ambassador, Honorary Consul General of Spain and various social figures attended the dance concert.

Ambassador of Spain Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico said that Flamenco has been an art for many years and has been our cultural dance. We hope you all enjoy our cultural dance, he said.

He said that this is our first event in the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Arts Council Karachi is the best place for such a cultural program, he said.

He said that we hope that this collaboration between us will continue in the future.

At the Event, the Spanish cultural dance Flaminco's expert dancers Compania Choni and Victor Bravo's brilliant dance received a standing ovation from the audience, while the Spanish musicians David Bastidas & Juan Manuel performed at the Flamingo Dance Concert.

It should be noted that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is an institution that takes steps the promotion of Pakistani culture and also promotes foreign culture by collaborating with other foreign consulates in Pakistan.

