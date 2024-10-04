Open Menu

ACP Stages “Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Mere Aagay”

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ACP stages “Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Mere Aagay”

The play titled “Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Mere Aagay” was performed on the ninth day of the 38-day-long World Culture Festival Karachi 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan by Grips Theatre Group at Auditorium II

The play, originally directed by late Imran Aslam and co-directed by Yasmin Ismail.

The play, originally directed by late Imran Aslam and co-directed by Yasmin Ismail.

The stellar cast included Faiza Kazi, Ameed Riaz, Aysha Sheikh, Hena Riaz, Khaled Anam, Maria Hussain Shaikh, and K Sajeeruddin.

The performance delivered a thought-provoking message on safeguarding the environment, emphasizing the dangers of pollution infiltrating food and causing serious health concerns.

The play illustrated practical solutions to mitigate these issues and resonated with both children and adults. Audience, including school students, thoroughly enjoyed the songs in the play”.

World Culture Festival Karachi 2024, will continue till November 2.

