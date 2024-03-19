ACP To Establish 'Computer Institute'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has approved the establishment of a Computer Institute and the immediate provision of 20 computers.
The Classes will commence soon after Eid-ul-Fitr at Art Council District Central, a communique said. The decision was made during a meeting held at the office of President of Art Council.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All ports-related issues to be addressed on priority basis: Qaiser Sheikh6 seconds ago
-
Red crescent society distributes buffaloes to flood affectees families9 seconds ago
-
Step afoot to address public problems in Jaffarabad12 seconds ago
-
Ramzan: Residents laud govt for seamless distribution of subsidized edibles15 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits under-construction engineering university site24 seconds ago
-
Sanitation drive reviewed10 minutes ago
-
Food and drinks business man follow the rules of safety D.G Food Authority10 minutes ago
-
PHA to distribute free plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’10 minutes ago
-
74 arrested, 103 cases registered over profiteering10 minutes ago
-
MNA Khan Muhammad condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan10 minutes ago
-
6,000 adulterated milk destroyed10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar20 minutes ago