ACP To Hold Reference For Late Senior Journalist Ahfaz-ur-Rehman On Sept 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will hold a memorial reference for late senior journalist Ahfaz ur Rehman on September 29 at 3 p.m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will hold a memorial reference for late senior journalist Ahfaz ur Rehman on September 29 at 3 p.m.

Fazil Jamali will recite the poetry and Sheema Kirmani will present a performance.

A Rehman, Hassan Naqi, Dr. Jaffer Ahmed, Zahida Hina, Nasir Zaidi, TahirNajmi, Imtiaz Khan Faran, G.M Jamali, and Iqbal Khursheed will be the speakers on the occasion.

It should be noted that Ahfazur ur Rehman struggled for the freedom of the press and the journalists. He wrote and translated many books.

