ACP to host 5th Sindh Literature Festival on March 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will have sessions in Sindhi and urdu languages, is scheduled to be held on on March 18 at 4:30 pm, here at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP).

This was announced in a joint press conference by President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Writer Noorul Huda Shah, Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Naseer Gopang and Zohaib Kaka at Hasina Moin Hall ACP here.

On the occasion, the opening ceremony of the three-day festival will be held at the ACP.

Ahmed Shah said that earlier this festival was held elsewhere and now it has come to our home and we are very happy that we are the partners of this festival.

While talking to the media, well-known writer Noor ul Huda Shah said it was started in difficult and unfavorable conditions.

It is going to be good work and it has to face criticism, she said.

This is the only way for evolution to run this country," Naseer Gopang, organizer of SLF said that SLF is working to bring people together, this year's theme is Moin Jo Daroo, Moin Jo Daroo is hundred years old, he said.

Dr. Ayub Sheikh said that there were many difficulties in organizing this festival but the Arts Council has opened its doors, Arts Council has become so big that now we are all doing programmes here, this is good news, Sindh Literature Festival is a five-year-old child, now all our institutions and programmes cannot be complete without young people, especially women.